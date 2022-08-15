The new Moderna vaccine could put an end to three or four injections a year - and fights OmicronFull Article
Once-a-year Covid jab approved for use in adults in UK
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Annual Covid-19 jab approved for use in the UK for adults
The new Moderna vaccine could put an end to three or four injections a year - and fights Omicron
Leicester Mercury
‘Next generation’ Moderna coronavirus booster jab approved for use in adults
A “next generation” coronavirus booster jab which may only need administering once a year has been approved for use in adults.
Belfast Telegraph