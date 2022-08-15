The series follows Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Nicola Walker (Unforgotten) as their characters Ian and Emma navigate the ups and downs of long-term relationships but BBC viewers were less than impressed with the premiere episodeFull Article
BBC Marriage viewers turn off in droves with same complaint about Sean Bean drama
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BBC Marriage viewers left 'disappointed' by Sean Bean and Nicola Walker drama
Hull Daily Mail
Many viewers took to Twitter saying the sound was "abysmal" and the pace was "slow"