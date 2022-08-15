Water park where 11-year-old girl died prevented from reopening by council
Published
A water park where an 11-year-old girl died has been prevented from reopening on health and safety grounds.Full Article
Published
A water park where an 11-year-old girl died has been prevented from reopening on health and safety grounds.Full Article
A water park where an 11-year-old girl died has been prevented from reopening by its local council on health and safety grounds.
Classmates of the 11-year-old have described her as 'so kind' and 'really smart'