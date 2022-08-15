Alvaro Morata bags brace as Atletico Madrid begin season with Getafe victory
Reported Manchester United target Alvaro Morata scored twice as Atletico Madrid began their LaLiga campaign with a straightforward win at Getafe.Full Article
Diego Simeone says “things come naturally” to Joao Felix after he starred in Atletico Madrid’s season opener win over Getafe,..
Alvaro Morata netted a brace as Atletico Madrid got their new LaLiga season off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over a..