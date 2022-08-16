The Met Office has issued an amber thunderstorm warning for areas of Cornwall, Devon and Somerset - with the likely chance of homes and businesses flooding, power cuts and transport chaosFull Article
Flash floods and thunderstorms give way to breezy conditions by end of week
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Flash floods and thunderstorms will give way to breezy conditions by end of week
Flash floods and thunderstorms hitting parts of the UK over the coming days will give way to breezier weather by the end of the..
Belfast Telegraph