Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Nunez red card costly in Anfield stalemate
Nunez's moment of headbutt madness shows short fuse he must cut out as Liverpool miss the mark.Full Article
Liverpool came back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace after Darwin Nunez was shown a straight red card at Anfield on..
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was red carded at Anfield for headbutting Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen