Grocery bills soar at fastest rate since 2008
Shoppers have witnessed their grocery bills surge at the fastest rate since 2008 following spikes in the price of butter, milk and chicken, according to new data.Full Article
Research firm Kantar has revealed grocery price inflation jumped to 11.6% for the four weeks to August 7.