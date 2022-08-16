Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41
Published
Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh has been found dead in his US apartment at the age of 41, his family announced.Full Article
Published
Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh has been found dead in his US apartment at the age of 41, his family announced.Full Article
Here are the main headlines on the Daily Record website today.
The singer and actor was found in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11