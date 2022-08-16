Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41
Tuesday headlines: Pop Idol star Darius Danesh found dead aged 41 as tributes paid
Daily Record
Here are the main headlines on the Daily Record website today.
Darius Campbell Danesh: 'Pop Idol', 'West End' star dead at 41
Zee News
The Voice winner Andrea Begley pays tribute to ‘kind and caring’ Darius Campbell Danesh following death
Belfast Telegraph
‘Pop Idol’ And Stage Star Darius Campbell Danesh Dies At 41
Huffington Post
Simon Cowell remembers ‘charismatic’ Darius Campbell Danesh following his death
Belfast Telegraph
Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh, 41, found dead in US apartment
Essex Chronicle
The singer and theatre star first rose to fame after competing in 2001's Popstars
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh dead at 41
Staffordshire Newsletter