Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3% and will push the UK into a recession, according to the Bank of EnglandFull Article
Biggest cost of living increase in decades expected with latest inflation figures
Biggest jump in cost of living in decades expected with latest inflation figures
Experts are predicting the biggest jump in the cost of living in more than four decades, with figures released on Wednesday..
UK economy shrinks in 2nd quarter, sharpening recession fear
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom's economy shrank in the three months to June, figures released Friday showed — a..
