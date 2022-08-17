Transport Secretary Grant Shapps reportedly said he is seeking to introduce a 'death by dangerous cycling' law.Full Article
Insurance and number plates among a raft of proposed new laws for cyclists
Kent and Sussex Courier0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Number plates and insurance for cyclists 'being considered' under new road law plans
Bishops Stortford Observer
The new law is being considered by the government and could see cyclists having to follow the same speed limits as motorists