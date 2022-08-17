Tommy Dorfman would have ‘transitioned a lot sooner’ without 13 Reasons Why role

13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman has admitted she would have “transitioned a lot sooner” if she had not landed her role in the hit Netflix drama.



The 30-year-old actor out as non-binary in 2017 and then as a transgender woman in July 2021, after the Netflix show had finished.



Speaking on the podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson Dorfman reflected on what happened after she won her role as Ryan Shaver in 13 Reasons Why.



“I got stuck in time for a minute,” she said. “I had to put a lot of stuff that I thought I was gonna work on or gonna do, personal development things, I had to compartmentalise and put them away.



“So when it came to anything around dysphoria or gender and stuff that had already been present I was like: ‘Nope that’s not for now.'”



Tommy Dorfman went onto explain the impact of playing such a high profile role as a 24-year-old still grappling with her own identity.



Tommy Dorfman attends 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty)