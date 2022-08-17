Elderly man on mobility scooter stabbed to death in west London named
Published
An elderly man riding a mobility scooter who was stabbed to death in west London has been named by police as Thomas O'Halloran.Full Article
Published
An elderly man riding a mobility scooter who was stabbed to death in west London has been named by police as Thomas O'Halloran.Full Article
Police investigating the killing of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran who was stabbed to death have released pictures of a man seen..
The man, in his 80s, was declared dead at the scene in west London