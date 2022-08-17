Jameela Jamil suffered painful anal injury filming She-Hulk stunts: ‘Didn’t know that was possible’

She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil has opened up about the pitfalls of stunt work after she injured a very intimate area.



The actor, who plays super-human villain Titania in the new Disney+ series, spoke to ET about the difficult stunt work and action sequences involved in She-Hulk at the series’ premiere in Hollywood.



“Oh I did it all! I did it all,” Jamil said. “I was hurting in a place that I really didn’t know exists.”



To illustrate the point she revealed: “Like, you’ll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a**hole. I didn’t know that was possible!”



For the She-Hulk role, Jameela Jamil learned “Jujutsu and Kung fu and combat in the air”. She added: “I don’t know how much of it ever gets to make it to the big screen, because CGI is bonkers.



“But I got to do all my stunts pretty much myself! And that was something I’ve never done before, because I’m the ultimate couch potato. I am just a puddle with bangs.”