Plumber found guilty of road rage murder of Deliveroo driver
Published
A plumber has been found guilty of murdering a Deliveroo driver in a road rage attack captured on shocking CCTV footage.Full Article
Published
A plumber has been found guilty of murdering a Deliveroo driver in a road rage attack captured on shocking CCTV footage.Full Article
Nathan Smith went on the run from police after the attack
BBC Local News: London -- Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed during a confrontation with van driver Nathan Smith in January 2020.