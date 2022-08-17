Man charged with murder after stabbing near London’s Oxford Street
Published
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in a side road near Oxford Street in London.Full Article
Published
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in a side road near Oxford Street in London.Full Article
BBC Local News: London -- Li Sung, 58, was stabbed to death on a side street off London's Oxford Street on Monday.
One man has been arrested after the unidentified victim was attacked on Poland Street in Soho, central London.