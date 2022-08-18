Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and burns - coroner
Anne Heche's death was accidental, according to coroner's results
CBC.ca
Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash.
Coroner: Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and burns
Anne Heche died due to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has said.
Belfast Telegraph
Anne Heche's Official Cause of Death Revealed by Coronor
Anne Heche passed away last week after sustaining major injuries in a car crash. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner..
Just Jared