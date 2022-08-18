Grades have fallen for the first time since lockdown, after education chiefs warned this would be a "transition year" for A-Level results.Full Article
A-Level results 2022: what is clearing and how to appeal your results
Brentwood Gazette0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
A-Level results 2022: grade boundaries explained for AQA, Edexcel, OCR, CCEA and Pearson
Brentwood Gazette
Grades have fallen for the first time since lockdown, after education chiefs warned this would be a "transition year" for A-Level..
-
BHASVIC principal praises ‘incredible’ A-level students on results day
Brighton and Hove News
-
A-level results: Northern Ireland students relive results 'rollercoaster'
BBC News
-
Police Officer Recruitment Opens As A-Level Students get their Results
West Yorkshire Police
-
Burgess Hill student diagnosed with diabetes gets three A*s
The Argus
Advertisement
More coverage
how can earn money online by cryptocurrency
Rumble
This is a video #007 (Are there any draubacks) In this video, most important topics:- Type of strategies to invest, Understand the..