She-Hulk’s Tatiana Maslany says late trans icon Sophie inspired her Marvel hero

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany has revealed how late trans icon Sophie inspired her performance as the green-skinned superhero.



Sophie was a Grammy-nominated producer and experimental pop musician who died last year, aged 34, after a climbing accident in Greece.



Maslany, who plays the Marvel superhero She-Hulk in the new Disney+ series, told Variety: “Musically, Sophie just lives in this place that I always want to live in, but there’s a poppiness and femininity combined with these clashing industrial sounds.”



In the series Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a human lawyer who turns into She-Hulk. The show focuses on how she deals with her shifting body.



Speaking about how Sophie’s music reflects this struggle, she added: “Her music video ‘Faceshopping’ was all about skin, commodification of body and being separated into different parts, and that all felt thematically and spiritually connected.”