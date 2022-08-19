Apple said the software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.Full Article
Apple warns of 'serious' security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could be exposed to hackers
New Zealand Herald
Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take..
-
News24.com | Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs
News24
-
Apple warns of security flaw in iPhones, iPads, Macs; Know how to secure smartphone
DNA
-
Have one of these Apple devices? Update it now, experts say
PIX 11
-
Full access: Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Sydney Morning Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Apple issues security warning over flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Tamworth Herald
The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports..
-
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Upworthy
-
Apple discloses security vulnerabilities in iPhones, iPads, Macs allowing 'full admin access' to devices
FOXNews.com
-
Alert: Apple discloses serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs; experts urge users to update devices
SeattlePI.com
-
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
SeattlePI.com