Man, 44, charged with mobility scooter murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran
A 44-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London.Full Article
The family of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran, who was killed in a violent attack as he travelled on his mobility scooter in..
Byer, of Southall, west London, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court today