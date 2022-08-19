NHS bosses warn of sickness and illness outbreaks in UK unless action taken over soaring energy bills
Published
The country is facing a 'humanitarian crisis' unless the Government does more to help people, the NHS Confederation saysFull Article
Published
The country is facing a 'humanitarian crisis' unless the Government does more to help people, the NHS Confederation saysFull Article
Health sector leaders warn the UK faces a “humanitarian crisis” of worsening health outcomes unless the Government does more to..