Belfast councillors discuss naming bridge after tragic schoolboy Noah Donohoe
Published
Councillors in Belfast have discussed a proposal to name a bridge after schoolboy Noah Donohoe, who died tragically two years ago.Full Article
Published
Councillors in Belfast have discussed a proposal to name a bridge after schoolboy Noah Donohoe, who died tragically two years ago.Full Article
The mother of Noah Donohoe has said she is “humbled” by the bid to have a bridge named after the schoolboy who died tragically..
The bridge, which opened last year in the south of the city, connects Stranmillis and Annadale.