Alongside the snap Samantha wrote: "Recuperating after breast cancer op. My love makes me turmeric and ginger in the morning and homemade butternut squash soup in the evening……. #feeling loved and grateful."Full Article
EastEnders star Samantha Womack shares update after breast cancer operation
