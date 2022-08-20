One cinemagoer said he would be 'devastated' if the Kingswood venue closed, but Cineworld told customers on Twitter it was 'business as usual'.Full Article
Fears for future of Hull cinema as Cineworld 'preparing to file for bankruptcy'
