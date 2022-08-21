It's the second instalment of Glasgow v Edinburgh in the Scottish Premiership this weekend as the Jambos are the visitors to the home of the champions.Full Article
Celtic vs Hearts LIVE score and goal updates from the Premiership clash at Parkhead
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kilmarnock vs Celtic LIVE score and goal updates from the Premiership clash at Rugby Park
The champions are on the road to Ayrshire as they look to keep up their perfect start to the season.
Daily Record