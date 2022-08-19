Leeds United v Chelsea
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Leeds United and Chelsea.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Leeds United and Chelsea.Full Article
Chelsea were humbled by Leeds United in a 3-0 defeat strewn with errors.
Thomas Tuchel has a tough decision to make ahead of Chelsea's clash with Leeds United, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Reece James both..