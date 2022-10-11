The Future Workplace: Q&A with Calibro Workspace

What has changed in recent years in the office industry? ESG (economic, social, governmental) is the word of the moment. Certain companies are starting to implement standards for the minimum ESG credentials that they’ll accept for spaces they’re looking to take and the onus and challenge will be on landlords and property developers to supply the stock to suit. This is why demand is growing for high quality office space that help tenants work towards their sustainability goals. However, with many investors likely to sit on their hands whilst inflation renders many projects unviable, it remains to be seen how this may leave supply of quality grade A space in the coming years and challenges could then appear for the occupiers should demand continue.