ITV's I'm a Celebrity 2022 rumoured to feature Royal Family member as show returns to Australian jungle
Former rugby star and 20th in line to the throne is allegedly heading off to the jungle for the new series.Full Article
The ex-rugby star would be the first ever member of the royal family to take part in the ITV programme.
Royal Family member Mike Tindall has reportedly been recruited for the new series.