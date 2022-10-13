Three arrested in murder inquiry after father found dead in block of flats
Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a father-of-two found fatally injured in the hallway of a block of flats.Full Article
Police have arrested three people on suspicion of murder after Ali Salih Abdalaah, 36, was found dead at block of flats