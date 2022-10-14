Nicola Sturgeon demands Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister to restore 'economic credibility' to the UK
Published
The First Minister said the "only decent thing" for Tory MPs to do was force Truss out and call a general election.Full Article
Published
The First Minister said the "only decent thing" for Tory MPs to do was force Truss out and call a general election.Full Article
Watch VideoThe political future of Britain's prime minister is being described as "hanging by a thread" after a humiliating..
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the prime minister lacks credibility following the "humiliating" financial U-turn the..