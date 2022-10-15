The next UK bank holiday will be on Boxing Day, but there are changes to the usual dates for 2022 and 2023.Full Article
All bank holidays 2022 and 2023 as King's Coronation could 'move'
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Full list of bank holiday dates for 2022 and 2023 - Christmas Day 'move' and King's Coronation
Nottingham Post
The dates are all set
Bank holiday dates for 2022 and 2023 as King Charles III coronation date confirmed
Hertfordshire Mercury
Advertisement
More coverage
Bank holiday for King Charles' coronation 'on the table' says government
Hull Daily Mail
There could be an extra day off - or the first May bank holiday could be moved