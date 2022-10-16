Wales lose to hosts at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand
Wales took a battering from hosts New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Sunday, losing 56-12.Full Article
Wales will face the Black Ferns in the quarter-finals of the competition following England's hammering of South Africa
Three different shows were held in the city before the game between New Zealand and Jamaica