Death of baby in Lucy Letby case came ‘out of the blue’, says witness
Published
The death of a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby came as a “big surprise” and was “completely out of the blue”, her trial has heard.Full Article
Published
The death of a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby came as a “big surprise” and was “completely out of the blue”, her trial has heard.Full Article
THE DEATH of a baby allegedly murdered by Hereford nurse Lucy Letby came as a “big surprise” and was “completely out of the..