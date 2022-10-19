Communities will have ‘veto’ on fracking, says Jacob Rees-Mogg
Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted communities will have a “veto” on fracking in their area, as he sought to limit a Tory rebellion over shale gas extraction.Full Article
MPs will be given a say on how local communities can approve or block new fracking sites, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has..