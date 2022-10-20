There is speculation that the chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, has already received more than 54 letters calling for a confidence vote in the Prime MinisterFull Article
Liz Truss has just 12 hours to save her job, senior Tory MP says
U.K.'s Liz Truss Quits After Turmoil Obliterated Her Authority
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in..