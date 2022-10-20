Ryanair has announced that James Corden is ‘banned’ from using the airline after the presenter was briefly banned from a New York restaurant earlier this week.Full Article
Ryanair ‘bans’ James Corden after restaurant spat
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Why James Corden was banned from Ryanair AND Balthazar restaurant
The jovial British television personality James Corden has been banned from a budget airline after reports of "extremely nasty"..
New Zealand Herald