ITV The Chase star Mark Labbett lost 10 stone by cutting out two foods
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The Chase's Mark Labbett cut out two foods for 10-stone weight loss transformation
The chaser also said he has his dog, Baloo, to thank for keeping him active
North Devon Journal
The Chase's Mark Labbett shed 10 stone by ditching two foods in weight loss journey
The Chase star, also known as The Beast, appeared on This Morning as fans praised him on how slim he was looking.
Daily Record