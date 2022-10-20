Live: Downing St latest as Liz Truss announces resignation as Prime Minister
Published
After just weeks in the top job, Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced she will resign as Prime Minister.Full Article
Published
After just weeks in the top job, Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced she will resign as Prime Minister.Full Article
The British Empire was once the largest the world had ever seen, and at the start of the 20th century, nearly a quarter of the..
The comedian led celebrity reaction to the Truss resignation, joining Love Island's Amber Gill, H from Steps and Jedward in..