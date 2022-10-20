Liz Truss quits as Prime Minister LIVE: Successor to be chosen after six chaotic weeks
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Liz Truss Resigns After 6 Chaotic Weeks, Igniting New Leadership Fight
NYTimes.com
The beleaguered British prime minister relinquished her office after just 44 days of political and economic tumult, the shortest..
-
Nicolle Wallace Mocks Former Trump Adviser for Praising Liz Truss Last Month: ‘Did They Think We Wouldn’t Find That?’
Mediaite
-
Truss’s Departure Signals The ‘End Game’ For UK Tories – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Liz Truss quits after six chaotic weeks as UK prime minister
Japan Today
-
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 45 days
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Starmer calls for UK general election after Truss steps down
AFP English
After British Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation after a mere six weeks in office, the Leader of the opposition Labour Party..