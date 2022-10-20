Truss and her two predecessors make up three of the shortest serving Prime Ministers of the modern era.Full Article
Shortest serving Prime Ministers of the modern era as Liz Truss resigns
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The shortest serving Prime Ministers in history as Liz Truss sets new record
Wales Online
The Prime Ministers who outlasted Liz Truss include one who died in office and another known as "the Blubberer"
-
Now That Truss Has Gone, Only General Election Can Validly Deliver UK’s Next Leader – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Truss’s Departure Signals The ‘End Game’ For UK Tories – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
Five prime ministers in six years - the fastest turnover in almost a century
Hull Daily Mail
-
Truss resignation means UK will have seven living ex-PMs for first time
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Liz Truss becomes shortest serving prime minister in British history
Hull Daily Mail
There have been several prime ministers who for various reasons failed to last a year in the job