Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is one of the bookies' favourites to win the Tory leadership electionFull Article
Boris Johnson expected to stand in leadership contest to be next Prime Minister
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Wallace 'leaning towards' Boris Johnson as he rules himself out of PM race
ODN
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace says he is "leaning towards" Boris Johnson as his choice to replace Liz Truss in Downing Street, as..
Scunthorpe MP backs the return of Boris Johnson
Grimsby Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Surrey Tories on Boris Johnson becoming prime minster again as Lib Dem calls it 'appalling'
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser
Boris Johnson 'will quickly get support of 100 MPs' say allies
The Sentinel Stoke