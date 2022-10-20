What happens next after Liz Truss's resignation as Tory leader?
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Keir Starmer reacts to notion of Boris Johnson comeback
ODN
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shares his reaction to the idea of Boris Johnson making a political comeback to Number 10, following..
Advertisement
More coverage
'Chaos': NZ's political leaders react to Liz Truss' shock resignation
New Zealand Herald
Act Party leader David Seymour says he is saddened to see "one of the world's great democracies in such chaos" after British Prime..
-
Ten contenders to be the next Prime Minister as Rishi Sunak the early favourite
Belfast Telegraph
-
A comeback by Boris Johnson ‘could split Conservative Party’
Belfast Telegraph
-
Who will be the next British PM? A look at those who could replace Liz Truss
CBC.ca
-
Now That Truss Has Gone, Only General Election Can Validly Deliver UK’s Next Leader – OpEd
Eurasia Review