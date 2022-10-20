Truss urged to turn down £115,000 ex-PM’s allowance
Liz Truss is facing calls to turn down the allowance of up to £115,000 a year she will be entitled to as a former prime minister.Full Article
Ms Truss announced her resignation today
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's..