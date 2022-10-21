Government borrowing strikes £20bn after September record debt interest
Published
Government borrowing swelled to £20 billion in September amid a surge in debt interest due to inflation, according to official figures.Full Article
Published
Government borrowing swelled to £20 billion in September amid a surge in debt interest due to inflation, according to official figures.Full Article
US Budget Deficit Slashed in Half , As Pandemic Spending Eases.
Reuters reports that on Oct. 21, the American government said..