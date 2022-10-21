Northern Ireland: Who will succeed Ian Baraclough as manager?
Published
With the hot seat vacant, BBC Sport NI looks at some of the potential candidates to replace Ian Baraclough as Northern Ireland manager.Full Article
Published
With the hot seat vacant, BBC Sport NI looks at some of the potential candidates to replace Ian Baraclough as Northern Ireland manager.Full Article
The IFA has met to discuss potential replacements with Robinson one name in the fame to replace Ian Baraclough
The Irish FA parts company with Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough after 28 months in charge.