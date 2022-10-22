Former EastEnders actress Josephine Melville dies backstage after play
Former EastEnders actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play at Nottingham Playhouse.Full Article
The actress died backstage after performing at a Nottingham theatre
Nottingham Playhouse, where she was performing in a production of Nine Night, said theatre staff had been left in shock.
Her family have been informed