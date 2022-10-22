The Labour leader's comments come as reports suggest Chancellor Jeremy Hunt may seek to claw back £40 billion of public finances by hiking taxes for high earnersFull Article
Keir Starmer warns markets are spooked by Tory ‘psychodrama’
Keir Starmer says markets spooked by Tory ‘psychodrama’
The Leader of the Opposition says the chaos in Westminster is 'not a game' for people struggling to make ends meet and insists..
