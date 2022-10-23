Gunman wounded by police after two staff killed in Dallas hospital shooting
Published
Two employees have been killed in a shooting inside a Dallas hospital where the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police.Full Article
Published
Two employees have been killed in a shooting inside a Dallas hospital where the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police.Full Article
Neither the names of the victims nor their positions at the hospital were immediately released
Watch VideoThe gunman who killed five people along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city is a 15-year-old boy who has..