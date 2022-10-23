The hospital said it was 'heartbroken' at the loss of two of their 'beloved team members'Full Article
Gunman wounded by police after two staff killed in Dallas hospital shooting
Neither the names of the victims nor their positions at the hospital were immediately released
Two employees have been killed in a shooting inside a Dallas hospital where the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police.
